Tiya Sircar (The Good Place) has landed a series regular role opposite Zach Braff in ABC comedy pilot Start Up, from Sony TV and Davis Entertainment. Written by Matt Tarses, Start Up is based on Alex Blumberg’s podcast Start Up. It is a show about all the things that happen — the good, the bad and the ugly — when Alex (Braff), a guy in his mid-30s with a wife and two kids makes the crazy decision to quit his good job and dive into the brave new world of starting a business. Sircar will play Alex’s wife, Noush, an attorney. Sircar is known for her role as The Real Eleanor on NBC’s The Good Place opposite Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, and as the voice of Sabide on LucasFilm/Disney animated series Star Wars Rebels. She also starred as Neha in feature The Internship. She’s repped by LINK Entertainment and Gersh.

Jeanine Mason (Of Kings and Prophets) has booked a series regular role in The CW drama pilot Searchers, from WBTV and CBS TV Studios. Written by Jason Rothenberg, Searchers is about a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves on the journey of a lifetime. Ten years after the death of their parents, a pragmatic brother and free-spirited sister are forced to team up when they learn that their mother’s terrifying and bizarre stories may be a road map to discovering the great legends, myths and unexplainable mysteries of the world. Mason will play Juniper, a girl who has spent 22 hard years on Earth, a cunning and audacious thief who has had her fair share of run-ins with the law. Mason can be seen in Zoot Suit at the Mark Taper Forum. Her other TV credits roles in Fox pilots Studio City and Delirium. She is repped by 3 Arts, Joseph Le Talent Agency and attorney Kevin Marks at Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.