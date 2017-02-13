Terry Serpico (Army Wives, Rescue Me, Sneaky Pete), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, Weeds) and Sam Vartholomeos (The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, The Following) are the latest to sign on to Star Trek: Discovery, the upcoming CBS All Access drama.

Serpico will play Admiral Anderson “a high-ranking official of Starfleet.” Pancholy is Dr. Nambue, the Chief Medical Officer of the Starship Shenzhou. And Vartholomeos portrays Ensign Connor, a Junior Officer in Starfleet Academy assigned to the Starship Shenzhou. They join previously announced Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif and Mary Chieffo.

Star Trek: Discovery will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

The series premieres in May on the CBS network with all subsequent episodes available in the U.S. on CBS All Access. The series will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and CraveTV.

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

The new castings were first announced on Twitter: