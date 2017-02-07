Sprout, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s 24-hour preschool network, is expanding its original programming slate with the greenlight of new series Remy and Boo created by Industrial Brothers’ Matt Fernandes and produced by Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker Studios. The network also has given Season 2 renewals to its popular original series Floogals and Nina’s World and set several new projects in development, including an original series executive produced by Shaquille O’Neal.

Set in the near future, the CGI- animated series Remy and Boo tells the story of the friendship between five-year-old Remy and her newfound robot friend Boo, who is programmed to learn and feel real emotions. The show follows their journey of love, friendship, and what it truly means to be human.

Floogals will go into production with Nevision for a season 2 launch in 2018. The series, Sprout’s highest-rated show in both women 18-49 and kids 2-5 for the last quarter, will again be executive produced by Nigel Pickard with the same creative team as the first season.

In addition, Sprout has ordered 26 new episodes for Season 2 of Hispanic-themed series Nina’s World, with Rita Moreno set to return in her role as Abuelita. Nina’s World is produced by Pipeline Studios.

Among the new projects on Sprout’s development slate are Little Shaq, executive produced by Shaquille O’Neal. Inspired by the former NBA superstar’s real life childhood, the series follows an outsized boy’s funny and often awkward adventures in his urban American neighborhood. From Universal Cable Productions, the series is also executive produced by Full Fathom Five’s James Frey and Todd Cohen.

See details of other projects below:

Ivy and Bean: Based on the bestselling book series by Annie Barrows and produced by Kindle Entertainment, the animated show features two best friends who never meant to like each other.

Make + Do, a studio-based live action show starring Sunny Side Up’s Carly Ciarrocchi. The show features three teams with the same mission, the same materials… and unlimited possibilities in the world of kid crafting. Produced by Breakthrough Entertainment.

Norm of the Forest — Norman is the superintendent of the forest, fixing the problems of its highly eccentric characters with a touch of magic and can-do attitude in this animated comedy. Written by Alex Rockwell and Judy Rothman.

Powerbirds – Animated comedy created by Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Stephen P. Breen. The show features two pet parakeets who live top secret superhero lives, saving the world – and their neighborhood – one kind deed at a time.

Wombat and Rabbit – Twin brothers (not really) who put on the world’s greatest magic show (not really). Although their tricks constantly go haywire, nothing deters these screwball best friends from trying to become the best magicians they can possibly be. Created by Greg Dummett and Steve Westren.