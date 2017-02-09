Viacom CEO Bob Bakish this morning revealed his turnaround strategy for Viacom, which included the transformation of Spike into a general entertainment network rebranded as The Paramount Network. It will be one of the six core domestic channels in the company’s cable portfolio, which will get the lion share of Viacom’s resources going forward.

In an internal memo, Spike president Kevin Kay addresses the transition, which will take place over the next year with a tentative launch scheduled for early 2018.

The Paramount Network’s “focus will be on building distinctive, high-quality scripted and non-scripted original programming – with dramas, comedies, documentaries, movies, sports and tentpole events. It will also incorporate third-party programming, as well as films from other studio’s libraries.”

Spike last week saw two of the networks, which are now deemed as non-essential, TV Land and CMT, aligned with it under Kay. It is unclear whether any original programming, particularly scripted, will migrate from them to Spike, which is yet to launch its first scripted series and is currently casting its second event series, Waco.

You can read Kay’s note in full below.