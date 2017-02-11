After leaving fans waiting for an hour and a half, Robert Downey, Jr. took to FB Live to include a not so surprising guest — Tom Holland who revealed himself to be the camera man for Downey’s fan Q&A session, thereby confirming that he will reprise his role as Peter Parker in Avengers: Infinity War. It had been rumored for months. He turned camera on himself to show his face covered in motion capture dots.

Also coming into camera view was the Star Lord himself Chris Pratt and directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Avengers: Infinity War, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, bows in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Downey originally took to social media to say he would be on FB live at 7 PM eastern time, but didn’t show until 8:25 PM. “Sorry we are running a little late, night shooting and all …” said Downey, Jr. while leaning back in a director’s chair and then answered fan questions saying there will be many surprises in the next Avengers installment.

Marvel and Disney’s Avengers franchise has grossed an incredible $2.92 Billion worldwide.