You know we’re in a new world order when the new political reality is even too ridiculous for South Park to make fun of.

The Comedy Central show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in an interview that it’s gotten trickier “because satire has become a reality.”

Season 20 of South Park reflected the political rise of Donald Trump via Trump-esque character Mr. Garrison. But the comedy became more challenging as the season went on.

“It’s really hard to make fun of and in the last season of South Park, which just ended a month-and-a-half ago, we were really trying to make fun of what was going on but we couldn’t keep up and what was actually happening was much funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to kind of back off and let them do their comedy and we’ll do ours,” said Parker.

“Yeah, let everyone in government do their comedy for a bit,” added Stone.

“People say to us all the time, “Oh, you guys are getting all this good material,” like we’re happy about some of the stuff that’s happening.” Stone continued.” ‘But I don’t know if that’s true. It doesn’t feel that way. It feels like they’re going to be more difficult. We’re having our head blown off, like everybody else.’

There likely will have to be some kind of follow, however. Last season ended with Trump satirical surrogate Mr. Garrison becoming President of the United States. Stay tuned.