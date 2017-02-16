Sony Pictures Television Networks has acquired truTV in the UK, less than three years after it was launched by Turner in the country.

The deal includes SPTN taking a selection of the existing truTV content library with acquired series such as Snapped, Paranormal Survivor and Ink Master. Turner will continue to represent ad sales for the channel while Sky Media will continue to sell advertising on behalf of all other Sony channels.

“The acquisition of truTV increases Sony’s already broad reach in the UK TV market and the channel’s strong mix of unscripted and original programming will be a great complement to our portfolio,” said SPT Executive VP, Western Europe, International Networks Kate Marsh.

Turner’s Ian McDonogh added: “Since launch, truTV has delivered solid ratings and ad sales and built a loyal fan base. As such, we are delighted that UK viewers can continue to enjoy truTV’s unique blend of entertainment as part of Sony’s portfolio. Sony’s acquisition of the channel enables us to focus our energy on developing our own franchises and brands, delivering content across multiple touchpoints to our fans wherever and however they choose to engage.”

Turner launched truTV in August 2014 in the UK, making it its first free-to-air channel. It reached an average of 3.9million viewers each month in 2016.

SPTN owns 18 channels in the UK, reaching a combined viewership of more than 25 million people per month. Channels include Sony Channel, Sony Movie Channel and Movies4Men; the True channels – Entertainment, Movies and Crime; kids’ channels Pop Tiny Pop and KIX as well as legacy CSC Music channels including The Vault, Flava, Scuzz, Starz, Chart Show and Chart Show Hits.