Jennifer Solari, most recently VP Program Publicity and Communications at MTV, has joined Sony Pictures Television as SVP Media and Talent Relations.

In her new role, which begins today, Solari will oversee consumer media relations for current series produced and distributed by SPT. She succeeds Marianne Romano.

Solari spent the past almost four years at MTV, working through multiple regime changes. As VP Program Publicity and Communications she oversaw programming for scripted and unscripted series, including Faking It, Sweet/Vicious, The Shannara Chronicles, Mary & Jane, Loosely Exactly Nicole and Teen Wolf. Before joining MTV in May 2013 she was at CBS Television Studios, where she guided the campaigns for such series as CSI, Medium, Everybody Hates Chris, Becker, Frasier and the daytime show The Talk.