EXCLUSIVE: I’ve learned that Andrea Wong is leaving her post as president, international production for Sony Pictures Television and president, international for Sony Pictures Entertainment. I hear Sony is looking for a successor to fill the role. The company declined comment.

Based in London, Wong has been overseeing Sony Pictures Television’s portfolio of international production companies. Under Wong, Sony acquired and invested in a number of oversees TV production outfits. While not all of them panned out, among the successful deals was buying a majority stake in the British company Left Bank Pictures, which is behind Netflix’s Golden Globe-winning Netflix drama The Crown.

Before joining Sony in 2011, Wong served as president and CEO of Lifetime Networks where she spearheaded Lifetime’s acquisition of Project Runway.

Prior to that, Wong was head of alternative programming, specials and late night at ABC where she developed shows such as The Bachelor, Dancing With the Stars and the Emmy-award winning Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.