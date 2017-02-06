EXCLUSIVE: Sony pre-empted the supernatural thriller spec /reddoor over the weekend for producers Barry Josephson, Liz Bassin and Jim Wedaa, about a young journalist who discovers the new app game he is reviewing has the ability to kill the player once they’ve entered the game world. The project is said to be in the spirit of The Ring and Ready Player One as the journalist must stop the game before both he and his sister end up becoming its victims.

Teddy Tannenbaum

The spec was written by Teddy Tenenbaum and Minsun Park. Bassin brought it into Josephson’s company. Josephson, a former studio executive, has produced in both TV (Bones) and film and is readying Disenchanted with Amy Adams now. Wedaa, who reps the writers with Paradigm, last produced the horror thriller The Boy (which had a China bow) as well as Unstoppable.