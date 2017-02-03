Sony has been through the grinder lately, and Sony Corp president/CEO Kazuo Hirai and outgoing Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton gave an informational meeting that amounted to a pep talk to about 135 senior executives today. The meeting was held late morning in the Akio Morita Building. Despite the fiscal woes and recent impairment writedown, Hirai said in no uncertain terms that the studio is not for sale. He joked that he might well hang a banner on the water tower proclaiming that. This goes against the recent rumors of a possible sale to CBS. Hirai and Lynton laid out what the recent writedown meant, and how the search to replace Lynton will play out. While ex Fox chief Jim Gianopulos has been among the most widely rumored candidates, no possible successors were mentioned, and no execs asked during a Q&A. Among those in attendance were top film execs Tom Rothman, Sanford Panitch and Clint Culpepper, as well as TV production and network braintrust Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlich and Andy Kaplan.