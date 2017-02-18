Ryan Gosling’s next film, Song to Song, once again puts his singing skills front and center. Written and directed by Terrence Malick, Song to Song stars the La La Land actor opposite Rooney Mara in a modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene.

Ahead of its March release, Broad Green Pictures unveiled the first trailer, which you can check out above.

Set to Del Shannon’s 1961 hit “Runaway,” the film follows two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Mara) and BV (Gosling), and music mogul Cook, portrayed by Michael Fassbender, and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman) — as they chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal. Cate Blanchett, Trevante Rhodes, Christian Bale and Haley Bennett also co-star.

Broad Green Pictures

Additionally, a slew of musicians also appear in the film, including Patti Smith, Lykke Li, the Black Lips, Iggy Pop, Florence and the Machine and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Song to Song is produced by Nicolas Gonda, Sarah Green and Kenneth Kao. Three-time Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki is Director of Photography.

The drama will have its world premiere March 10 at the 2017 South By Southwest Film Festival, where it will screen opening night. Song to Song opens in Los Angeles and New York on March 17.