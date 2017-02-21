Nikita alum Devon Sawa has been cast opposite Paula Patton in Somewhere Between, ABC’s thriller drama series with a supernatural twist, which has a 10-episode straight-to-series order for summer 2017.

Written by Legend Of The Seeker and Taxi Brooklyn co-creator Stephen Tolkin and based on a Korean format, Somewhere Between centers on superstar news producer and fiercely loving mom Laura Price (Patton). She isn’t crazy: She knows her daughter Serena is going to be murdered. She doesn’t know who the murderer is or why she’ll be killed, but she knows exactly when it will happen, where and how. Despite this, all of her attempts to keep her daughter safe fail, and Serena’s fixed, unmovable, terrifying fate keeps her directly in the path of her killer. Sawa will play Nico Jackson, a cop-turned-private investigator.

Somewhere Between is produced by Thunderbird Entertainment in association with ITV Studios America, with ITV Studios Global Entertainment handling international distribution. Stephen Tolkin, Ivan Fecan and Joseph Broido executive produce.

Sawa is repped by Principato Young Entertainment, Gersh, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.