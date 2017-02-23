JR Bourne (Teen Wolf) has joined the cast of Somewhere Between, ABC’s thriller summer drama series with a supernatural twist. Written by Brothers & Sisters writer-co-executive producer Stephen Tolkin and based on a Korean format, Somewhere Between centers on superstar news producer and fiercely loving mom Laura Price (Patton). She isn’t crazy: She knows her daughter Serena is going to be murdered. She doesn’t know who the murderer is or why she’ll be killed, but she knows exactly when it will happen, where and how. Despite this, all of her attempts to keep her daughter safe fail, and Serena’s fixed, unmovable, terrifying fate keeps her directly in the path of her killer. Bourne will play Tom Price, Laura’s powerful yet sensitive husband who is also the state’s district attorney. Bourne can currently be seen in the sixth and final season of MTV’s hit series Teen Wolf. His previous TV credits include Lifetime’s UnReal, and USA’s Satisfaction. He’s repped by Authentic and Red Management in Canada.

Courtesy of Freeform

Eden Brolin, who recurred as the mysterious Charlie Singer on season 1 of Freeform’s drama series Beyond, has been promoted to series regular for the second season. Beyond centers on Holden, a young man who wakes up from a coma after 12 years and discovers new abilities that propel him into the middle of a dangerous conspiracy. Now Holden must try and figure out what happened to him during those 12 years; how to survive a world that changed while he was gone; and answer the question, why did this happen to him? Brolin also had a guest role on Code Black.