With Steve Harvey lately in the news for conferring with Donald Trump, Kenan Thompson’s SNL take on the game show host was pretty much a foregone conclusion. But the running Family Feud bit made an especially efficient – and pretty funny – way for Saturday Night Live to cover this week’s pop culture bases.

In the celeb-impression-packed “Family Feud: Super Bowl Edition” bit, the show got its shots at the big game (Bobby Moynihan as Bill Belichick, Beck Bennett’s Roger Goodell, Melissa Villaseñor’s Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart’s Gisele Bündchen) as well as some miscellaneous bold-name stragglers (Kate McKinnon’s Justin Bieber, Aidy Bryant’s Paula Deen, Leslie Jones’ Samuel L. Jackson and – best of all – Alex Moffat’s very laconic, near-catatonic Casey Affleck.

Watch it above.

Also last night, SNL, hosted by Stewart, offered up yet another digital video highlight, this one called “Meet Cute” and starring Stewart and Pete Davidson as New Yorkers who meet romance-movie style at a coffee shop – but then experience what those movies never show. It’s a one-joke sketch that I won’t give away here, but Stewart and especially Davidson play it for all it’s worth.

Watch:

Stewart also had a starring romantic role in another digital short, this time partnered with Vanessa Bayer, who plays a dutiful hetero wife in a Totinos pizza rolls commercial only to have her Super Bowl world shattered by the arrival of Stewart’s very sexy visitor.

And finally, another SNL short last night featured Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett in a faux-instructional video by the US Customs and Border Protection – or a highly edited facsimile thereof. So-so idea, better execution.