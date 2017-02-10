There’s more original content coming to social media. A+E Networks said today that 45th & Dean, its digital storytelling hub, has a deal with Snap Inc. to produce shows for Snapchat’s Discover platform. The first project will be Second Chance, an unscripted series that brings emotional exes face to face.

The deal also will involve talent and brands from across A+E’s networks and franchises, along with new concepts. 45th & Dean is set to open a new studio in Brooklyn in the spring that will produce content across all platforms, including Snapchat Shows, and also will create experiential marketing initiatives and customized client events.

“When we launched 45th & Dean one year ago, our vision was innovation in storytelling across all platforms, and rich, meaningful partnerships,” said Paul Greenberg, EVP & General Manager of 45th & Dean and FYI. “Snapchat is a powerful brand, one which knows how to reach new audiences by pushing the limits and expanding the boundaries of creativity.”

Second Chance will feature former couples exploring the breaking point in their relationship for the first time. Those seeking closure also will discover heartfelt opportunities for reconciliation. It is the first unscripted show a network has produced for Snapchat that is not based on an existing TV brand or franchise. Set to debut in April, the eight-episode weekly series will be available to Snapchat users in North America, the UK and Australia.

“A+E’s investment in mobile storytelling is exactly what Snapchat Shows are all about: the ability to create premium and wholly original content for a mobile-first audience from some of the best storytellers in the world,” said Snap Inc. VP Content Nick Bell. “We are excited to break new ground with A+E Networks on our first unscripted series, with a concept that we think is raw and relatable.”

Today’s news was announced jointly by Greenberg, Bell and A+E Networks.