Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Netflix’s Skylanders Academy, the animated comedy has been picked up for a third season. Production on the third season of Skylanders Academy — the first television series developed and produced by Activision Blizzard Studios—will begin in February for a launch in 2018.

Season 2 will debut later this year. Justin Long returns as Spyro, Ashley Tisdale as Stealth Elf, Jonathan Banks as Eruptor and Norm Macdonald as Glumshanks. New addition Felicia Day joins the cast in Season 2, voicing the role of Cynder, a new cadet at the Academy with a mysterious past.

Based on Activision Blizzard’s $3.5 billion Skylanders game franchise, Skylanders Academy “has introduced new people to the franchise,” said studio Co-President Nick van Dyk.

Activision Blizzard Studios, ran by co-presidents van Dyk and Stacey Sher, launched last year to create original content based on the company’s extensive library of intellectual properties Skylanders Academy is the first production by Sher and van Dyk, who executive produce the series with Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

The studio is developing internally a number of other TV projects, both live-actions and animated, Sher said. “What we do is look at each franchise IP and decide whats the best matchup of format to property would be,” she said.