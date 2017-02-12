With three more more big territories yet to open, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures’ Sing crossed $500M at the worldwide box office through today. With a toe-tapping $265.3M domestically, having grossed another $1.63M today after eight weeks in release, Sing has amassed another $235.5M internationally to bring its total to $500.8M. And that’s even before it is released in China (Feb. 17), Russia (March 2) and Japan (March 17).

In all, Illumination films, which also includes the animated The Secret Life of Pets — which opened to $104M domestically when it bowed in July last year and has since taken in $875M worldwide — have grossed (in total) over $4.5B (with a b) globally.

The success of Sing prompted a sequel which Illumination and Universal recently announced would be released on Christmas Day, 2020.

That is not the first of the sequels from some of the company’s most successful franchises. The Secret Life of Pets 2 is will bow Fourth of July weekend 2019 and its Minions 2 is takes the July 4th holiday slot in 2020.