Add Simon & Schuster to the list of organzations who today are shocked – shocked! – to discover professional provocateur/Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos has made incendiary, outrageous, remarks.

“They canceled my book,” Yiannopoulo said simply, in a social media statement about the book, on which the publishing house had been taking pre-orders, with promises to publish on June 13.

Incendiary remarks about Muslims and women did not deter the publishing company from giving Yiannopoulos a quarter of a million dollar advance to write a book, to be called “Dangerous.”

But after the Reagan Battalion posted an old podcast video in which Yiannopoulos appeared to be defending pedophilia, the publishing house decided he was just too dangerous, and cut ties.

This news comes hours after American Conservative Union announced it had uninvited Yiannopoulos to speak at this week’s annual CPAC confab, two days after extending the invitation, over those pedophilia remarks.