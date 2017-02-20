Add Simon & Schuster to the list of organzations who today are shocked – shocked! –  to discover professional provocateur/Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos has made incendiary, outrageous, remarks.

“They canceled my book,” Yiannopoulo said simply, in a social media statement about the book, on which the publishing house had been taking pre-orders, with promises to publish on June 13.

Incendiary remarks about Muslims and women did not deter the publishing company from giving Yiannopoulos a quarter of a million dollar advance to write a book, to be called “Dangerous.”

But after the Reagan Battalion posted an old podcast video in which Yiannopoulos appeared to be defending pedophilia, the publishing house decided he was just too dangerous, and cut ties.

This news comes hours after American Conservative Union announced it had uninvited Yiannopoulos to speak at this week’s annual CPAC confab, two days after extending the invitation, over those pedophilia remarks.

When he announced the booking, about 48 hours earlier, CPAC chairman Schlapp had crowed that, “An epidemic of speech suppression has taken over college campuses,” adding, “Milo has exposed their liberal thuggery and we think free speech includes hearing Milo’s important perspective.”

Almost immediately after the invitation was scrubbed, various media outlets began reporting there were ongoing discussions at Breitbart about Yiannopoulos’ future, or lack thereof, with the company, citing unnamed sources.

Over the weekend, conservative blog Reagan Battalion, which had opposed Yiannopoulos’ CPAC booking, posted clips from an interview in which he says relationships with older men can be beneficial for young homosexuals who do not have family support.

“We get hung up on this sort of child abuse stuff to the point where we are heavily policing consensual adults,” Yiannopoulos said in the January 2016 interview.

In the clip from an episode of “The Drunken Peasants” podcast, when he flippantly said young boys “discover who they are” through such relationships, the podcast host responded it “sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me.”

“I’m grateful for Father Michael,” Yiannopoulos shot back. “I wouldn’t give nearly such good head if it wasn’t for him.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was among those who had  blasted CPAC’s invite after that old video re-surfaced.

 