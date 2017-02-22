No one is commenting and that is the posture they’ve taken with Deadline for weeks, but web reports are starting to surface about the next X-Men and that Simon Kinberg will write and direct it. Again, Fox and Kinberg’s reps continue to dismiss it, but there’s fire behind the smoke. Kinberg has been a backbone for the X-Men franchise and its spinoffs, so it makes perfect sense he would take a crack at one of the films, especially when interest is so keen after Deadpool and the final Wolverine installment Logan.
REX/Shutterstock
He wrecked Fantastic 4 after they fired Josh Trank they let Kinberg direct the reshoots and he made a complete mess of the movie. Trank could have reignited F4 as a real franchise if they had let him do his job. The new 3rd Act that Simon supervised ruined the entire movie. Hopefully he will have better luck with X-Men but don’t bet on it. He’s a talented writer but directing is a very different job. They would be smarter to bring in Brett Ratner who many people hate but he did a good job on his X-Men movie.