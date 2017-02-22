No one is commenting and that is the posture they’ve taken with Deadline for weeks, but web reports are starting to surface about the next X-Men and that Simon Kinberg will write and direct it. Again, Fox and Kinberg’s reps continue to dismiss it, but there’s fire behind the smoke. Kinberg has been a backbone for the X-Men franchise and its spinoffs, so it makes perfect sense he would take a crack at one of the films, especially when interest is so keen after Deadpool and the final Wolverine installment Logan.