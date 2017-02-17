“I need to build something else.” With those six little words, Richard Hendricks sends his Pied Piper friends and colleagues careening in a new teaser for Season 4 of HBO’s acclaimed comedy Silicon Valley. Well, actually, it probably was two other words he speaks in the promo: “I’m quitting.”

Wait … what? (We agree, Gilfoyle.)

The bombshell news signals an apparent shift for codemeister Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) and his not-always-merry band of uber-techies. After spending three seasons perfecting then losing then regaining control of their billion-dollar compression technology, he now is looking to build a new Internet.

The gang’s all back for the new season: T.J. Miller as Erlich, Martin Starr as Gilfoyle, Kumail Nanjiani as Dinesh, Josh Brener as “Bighead” and Zach Woods as the guy they call Jared. Silicon Valley, which has landed an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nom for each of its first three installments, also co-stars Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer and Jimmy O. Yang. The series was created by Mike Judge & John Altschuler & Dave Krinsky, and King of the Hill and Beavis and Butt-head alum Judge exec produces along with Alec Berg, Michael Rotenberg and Tom Lassally.

HBO also released a first-look photo from Season 4 featuring the guys kinda working at their home/office: