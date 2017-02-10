HBO has uploaded an April 23 premiere date for Season 4 of Silicon Valley, its techie romp that has been nominated for the Comedy Series Emmy in all of its previous outings.

HBO

Without revealing too much for those who aren’t current on the show, Silicon Valley‘s fourth season will start with Pied Piper is under old management, sort of. When we last left our anti-heroes, Jared’s (Zach Woods) clickfarm scam had been discovered and covered up, a scandal threatened to gut Hooli king Gavin Belson (Matt Ross), a side project could become an accidental focus, and Erlich (T.J. Miller) and Big Head (Josh Brener) have a new asset.

Thomas Middleditch stars as Richard Hendricks, the code-brilliant but corporate-clueless company runner whose billion-dollar platform could change everything — if he and his team of uber coders (Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr) can ever get it all together. Amanda Crew, Suzanne Cryer and Jimmy O. Yang co-star in Silicon Valley, which was created by Mike Judge & John Altschuler & Dave Krinsky.

The series was snakebit at last year’s Emmys, coming in with nine nominations but going home with bupkiss — while watching its leadout Veep win a second consecutive trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. Silicon Valley‘s Sunday bow will come one week after HBO’s signature comedy led by Julia-Louis Dreyfus starts its sixth campaign.