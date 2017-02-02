Sierra/Affinity will represent foreign sales of David Bruckner’s horror film The Ritual. Produced and fully financed by Entertainment One, The Ritual stars Rafe Spall, and will be made available to international buyers through Sierra/Affinity at this year’s European Film Market in Berlin.

Entertainment One, who will distribute The Ritual in its territories, will look to secure a U.S. partner at the EFM. With a screenplay by Joe Barton (Humans), The Ritual is adapted from Adam Nevill’s novel of the same name and follows four old college friends hiking through the Scandinavian wilderness into the ancient forests of Norse legend where something evil is stalking their every step.

Jonathan Cavendish serves as a producer alongside Richard Holmes. Will Tennant is overseeing the project for The Imaginarium Studios and serves as an executive producer with Andy Serkis and Xavier Marchand, who also oversaw the film’s production for eOne together with Lara Thompson, EVP, Global Film Group.