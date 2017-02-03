EXCLUSIVE: Nick Meyer’s Sierra/Affinity has come aboard Vox Lux, the sophomore feature directing effort from Brady Corbet. The company will introduce the project to international buyers at next week’s EFM in Berlin. Rooney Mara heads the cast that also includes Stacy Martin. Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling artist Sia will compose a complete soundtrack with original music for the film.

Sierra/Affinity Bold Films is fully financing. Bold’s Michel Litvak and Gary Michael Walters are producing along with Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa of Killer Films, and Brian Young of Three Six Zero Entertainment. WME Global arranged financing for the project and is repping North American rights.

Vox Lux, which Corbet also wrote, centers on Celeste (Mara), who becomes one of the world’s pop superstars after surviving a life-changing event. Her 15-year journey of success and travails embodies and reflects upon key contemporary events.

A veteran actor, Corbet made his helming debut with 2015’s The Childhood Of A Leader which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and scooped the Best Director prize in the Horizons section as well as the Luigi De Laurentiis Award for best first film.

REX/Shutterstock According to Litvak, “Corbet is an incredibly talented and interesting young director, and Rooney Mara is perfectly suited for this unique and provocative role.”

Shooting starts this summer. Bold’s Svetlana Metkina, and Sia are exec producers.