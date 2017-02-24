Sienna Miller and Jack O’Connell are set to star in Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer classic Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in London’s West End. The Young Vic production will be staged by Benedict Matthews, who previously directed his own version of Three Sisters as well as A Streetcar Named Desire with Gillian Anderson and Ben Foster, which transferred to New York last year.

It’s been six years since Miller has performed on the London stage with Flare Path. She’ll play Maggie, the wife of all-American former pro football player Brick Pollitt (played by O’Connell). On a steamy night in Mississippi, the Southern family gather at their cotton plantation to celebrate Brick’s father’s birthday while Brick and Maggie dance round the secrets and sexual tensions that threaten to destroy their marriage.

Photo by Javier Ortega Ponce/DYDPPA/REX/Shutterstock

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof previews in London’s Apollo Theater on July 13, 2017, before it kicks off for a 12-week run from July 24. The production marks The Young Vic’s first production to debut directly in the West End and is presented by The Young Vic and The Young Ones. Previously, the theater has transferred A View from a Bridge, Golem, The Scottsboro Boys, Simply Heavenly, Tintin and A Doll’s House.

Miller, who’s stared in pics such as American Sniper and Foxcatcher, is next up in James Gray’s The Lost City of Z, with Charlie Hunnam, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. Her New York theater credits include After Miss Julie, Cabaret, Independence and Cigarettes and Chocolate.

O’Connell has stared in titles such Yann Demange’s ’71, Starred Up and Money Monster. He’ll next hit the big screen with Tulip Fever and The Man with the Iron Heart as well as starring in the Netflix TV series Godless. He was last seen on stage in The Nap at Sheffield Crucible Theater.

Miller’s repped by CAA in the U.S. and United Agents in the UK. O’Connell is repped by CAA in the U.S. and Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK.