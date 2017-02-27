Showtime today made good on chief David Nevins’ comments that he’d love to continue the premium network’s relationship with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann. It has ordered a new season of their political documentary series The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth.
It will return at 8 PM Sunday, March 19, examining President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.
Halperin and Heilemann (Game Change, Double Down) will be back, and Mark McKinnon will return in a producing role with occasional guest appearances. The real-time documentary series follows the circus of American politics, political culture and government – capturing pivotal moments, featuring interviews with key figures and offering critical analysis of the stories behind each week’s headlines.
“During the historic drama of the 2016 election, The Circus was a compulsively watchable series, providing unparalleled access and critical insight,” Nevins said in today’s announcement, calling it “a breakthrough for documentaries on television.”
The series is produced by Left/Right (a part of Red Arrow Entertainment Group) for Showtime. Halperin, Heilemann, McKinnon, Banks Tarver, and Ken Druckerman serve as executive producers.
Halperin has covered eight presidential campaigns; he served as co-managing editor of Bloomberg Politics and co-host of With All Due Respect, a daily news analysis show on Bloomberg TV and MSNBC during the 2016 election cycle. Heilemann, alongside Halperin, served during the 2016 election cycle as co-managing editor of Bloomberg Politics and co-host of With All Due Respect. McKinnon is a political adviser and television producer; he was the chief media adviser to five successful presidential primary and general election campaigns and co-founded No Labels. He has worked for former President George W. Bush, Sen. John McCain, late Texas Gov. Ann Richards and Bono.
