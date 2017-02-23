Shondaland leading ladies Kerry Washington and Ellen Pompeo welcome The Catch star Mireille Enos to ABC’s TGIT lineup in a new popcorn and wine-filled promo.

Walking down the street, donning a black trench coat, Enos says, “Hope I haven’t kept you waiting,” as she slips into silky pajamas.

“Welcome to the party,” Washington says to Enos, pouring Olivia Pope’s drink of choice: red wine.

ABC

The Scandal star, along with Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Grey toast to Alice Vaughan making her way to the Shonda Rhimes-created ABC Thursday night schedule. Absent from the group is How To Get Away With Murder’s Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, who was previously included in another promo with Washington and Pompeo.

Season 2 of The Catch is replacing HTGAWM after its Season 3 two-hour finale airs tonight. Earlier this month, ABC gave early renewals to all its TGIT drama lineup. Grey’s was picked up for a 14th season, Scandal for a seventh and HTGAWM for a fourth season.

Season 2 of The Catch premieres Thursday, March 9 at 10 PM on ABC.