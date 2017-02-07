Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers’ Shondaland, along with ABC Signature Studios, have acquired rights to Luvvie Ajayi’s debut book I’m Judging You: The Do Better Manual to develop as a cable comedy series. The project falls under Shondaland’s overall deal at ABC Studios and its cable division, ABC Signature.



Holt, Henry & Company

I’m Judging You is a humorous manual that instructs people on how to do better. Ajayi, creator of the AwesomeLuvvie.com blog, first gained the attention of Rhimes with her online Scandal recaps.

Ajayi is repped by ICM Partners, Diamond Brand Amplification and Frankfurt Kurnit.

With five drama series at ABC, Shondaland has been looking to expand its portfolio into comedy.