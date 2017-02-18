Shia LaBeouf, Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö, creators of the anti-Donald Trump “He Will Not Divide Us” exhibition, have relocated their project after it was shut down by New York’s Museum of the Moving Image earlier this month.

In a joint statement posted on LaBeouf’s website, the trio called out the museum for its “lack of commitment to the project.”

“On February 10, 2017, The Museum of the Moving Image abandoned HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US. Their evident lack of commitment to the project is damning,” the statement reads. “From the outset, the museum failed to address our concerns about the misleading framing of our piece as a political rally, rather than as a participatory performance artwork resisting the normalisation of division.”

“In fact, the museum demonstrated a spectacular lack of judgement — and courtesy to us as artists — by neglecting to consult us when they staged a political rally at the site of our artwork on January 29, 2017,” it continued. “On numerous occasions, we voiced serious concerns to the museum about hate speech occurring at the site of our project, and requested that the museum act responsibly in moderating this and providing the public a means of reporting such incidents. Our requests were not even acknowledged, let alone acted upon.”

Launched on Inauguration Day, the live-stream project invited people to stand in front of it and chant “He will not divide us” for as long as they wished. The installation was to be kept up for the duration of Trump’s presidency, though it was taken down after the museum stated that it was “a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for its visitors, staff, local residents and businesses.”

LaBeouf himself was arrested last month after allegedly pushing a man outside of the site, though the creators stated that “there had been no incidents of physical violence at the site of our project that we are aware of, nor that we had been informed of at any stage by the museum.”

As of February 18, the “He Will Not Divide Us” exhibition will now be stationed at the El Rey Theater, Albuquerque.