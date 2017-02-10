New York’s Museum of the Moving Image today shut down Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump art installation after it became “a flashpoint for violence”, the museum said in a statement.

The actor and artist launched “He Will Not Divide Us” on Inauguration Day, January 20, with a live-stream filmed outside the museum, and he and his two partners said it would be kept going continuously for four years, throughout Trump’s presidency.

“The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the Museum, its visitors, staff, local residents and businesses,” the museum’s statement read. “Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The installation was a participatory performance that invited the public to deliver the words “He will not divide us” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the museum, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wished.

Last month, LaBeouf himself was arrested for allegedly pushing a man outside of the site. The actor was charged with misdemeanor assault and then released.

The museum noted the installation “generated an important conversation allowing interaction among people from many backgrounds and with different viewpoints” but decided that shutting it down was “the most prudent path forward to restore public safety.”