Shark-infested storms are bombarding cities around the world, Syfy and The Asylum announced this morning, which, frankly, pales in comparison to the grenades Donald Trump has been lobbing around the world via telephone. Even so, the network and production house want us to know Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are on the job as shark-fighting heroes Fin Shepard and April Wexler in Sharknado 5, now filming “in more than 5 countries,” including the UK, Australia and Bulgaria. Original cast member Cassie Scerbo also is back, as Nova, bartender-turned-badass Sharknado fighter.

Anthony C. Ferrante, who directed the first four films, is helming this latest installment, based on a script by Scotty Mullen.

The original 2013 Sharknado introduced a cyclone that deposited man-eating sharks on the citizens of Los Angeles. In Sharknado 2: The Second One, the shark storms targeted NYC. Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! wreaked havoc down the East Coast, hitting Washington, D.C. and parts south. In Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, the Eiffel Tower got ripped out of Paris and crash-landed at Niagara Falls, demonstrating that no storyline was too improbable.

In Sharknado 5, much of North America is lying in ruins, and the rest of the world is braced for a global sharknado. Fin Shepard and family are called upon to stop the storm, before Earth is obliterated.