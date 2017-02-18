Last night looked a lot like February 3 in the primetime shakedown with CBS and ABC once again even in the key demo and the House of Moonves taking the viewership top spot – as its does almost every Friday.

Though down a tenth among adults 18-49 from last week and losing about half a million viewers, Blue Bloods (1.1/4) was fueling that CBS total audience victory with the 9.99 million who tuned in to make the NYPD family drama the most watched show of the night – again. In fact, the Tom Selleck-led series was matched with lead-in Hawaii Five-O (1.1/4) and ABC’s Shark Tank (1.1/4) and Last Man Standing (1.1/4) to be the top rated show of the night too.

While both Five-O and Shark Tank were down 15% in the demo from their February 10 shows, their respective nets matched at a 1.0/4 rating each. The Time Allen-led comedy was down a tenth from its last original of two weeks ago.

Otherwise, CBS’ night started off with a MacGyver (0.94) that fell a hard 25% from last week while ABC’s Dr. Ken (0.8/3) at 8:30 PM was down 11% from its last new show of February 3.

Over on Fox, Rosewood (0.6/2) also declined a tenth from last week but Sleepy Hollow (0.5/2) remained even. Even was the word for the CW’s offerings of the night with both The Vampire Diaries (0.4/1) and Reign (0.2/1) the same as last week in the 18-49s – which was the premiere of the final season of the royal drama

Nothing changed for NBC’s newbie Emerald City (0.6/2) either but lead-in Grimm (0.8/3) had some bounce, with a 14% uptick over its February 10 airing. At the end of the night, Dateline NBC (0.8/3) was also up 14% over last week but still ended up coming third again in the 10 PM slot against Blue Bloods and an even 20/20 (0.9/3)