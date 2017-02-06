EXCLUSIVE: STXfilms is near a deal to produce and distribute Adrift, the Baltasar Kormákur-directed true story of survival at sea that will star Shailene Woodley. The division of STX Entertainment is acquiring world rights to the twentysomething net budget film that begins production in June. STX will release in the U.S., and STXinternational will distribute in the UK. Adrift instantly sets sail as a hot title in Berlin this week, where STXinternational will introduce the film to buyers at EFM. STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson has been trying to reel this one in since Deadline on Dec. 6 broke it as a hot package when WME introduced the elements, script and the logline Gravity on the high seas. Adrift is written by Aaron & Jordan Kandell. Kormákur will direct and produce the film under his RVK Studios banner. Kandell and Kandell will also produce.

Adrift is based on the true story of Tami Oldham (Woodley) who, after being knocked unconscious by the most massive hurricane in the history of the Pacific Ocean, awakens to find her fiancé Richard Sharp badly injured, their boat in ruins, and no means of communication or navigation. As memories of how she wound up there begin to come back, and with 1,500 miles to the nearest port, Tami must race against the clock to save herself and the only man she’s ever loved. Tale is told through the eyes of her traumatic ordeal and the flashbacks that show the beauty of how their love began.

Fogelson and STXinternational president David Kosse both have a long history with Kormákur. Both executives worked with the director on several of his previous films including Everest and Contraband. Fogelson additionally green lit Two Guns and Kosse served as executive producer on his most recent Icelandic language film, The Oath.

“This project was highly sought after and the entire team at STXfilms is thrilled to be able to work with Balt on this harrowing, extraordinary and inspiring story of love and survival against all odds,” said Fogelson.

“We have a wonderful history collaborating creatively with Baltasar,” added Kosse. “Seeing what he did with the exhilarating yet heartbreaking true story in Everest, he is the perfect filmmaker to bring Tami’s amazing open water adventure to the big screen. This is the kind of story and film that will be a highly anticipated event title all over the world.”

Said Kormákur: “I am very exited to work with the team of STX given the great experiences I have had with David Kosse and Adam Fogelson. While other studios were aggressive in pursuing this story, STX’s passion and commitment to sharing Tami’s story convinced me there was no better partner. Shailene´s unique talent, her strength, vulnerability and understanding of complex characters makes her the perfect fit to play the young heroine fighting for her life.”

Kormakur and the scribes are repped by WME with the writers also repped by Hopscotch Pictures manager Sukee Chew. Woodley is repped by UTA and Principato-Young.