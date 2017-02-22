A few hours after Oscar voting ended, in advance of this weekend’s Academy Awards ceremony, NBC late-night host Seth Meyers parodied the process with a first look at Oscar Bait, “a movie that’s not afraid to pander to your emotions, a film that is shamelessly timed for awards season.”

Oscar Bait checks off all the boxes, the spoof notes: racial tension, latent homosexuality, a child actor with three names, a character forced to overcome a rare disease (balloon foot), a main character who cries 47 times, pretentiously artistic shots of a man’s hand grazing wheat, “that weird Spike Lee thing where the character is gliding towards the camera and it’s like, ‘Is he walking? Is he floating? What the hell is that thing?’ “