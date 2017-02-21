“Today is Presidents Day and just you know Trump was up at the crack of dawn, ready to open presents,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his holiday Late Night broadcast.

“President Trump took office one month ago today. Wow, it’s hard to believe the past few years have only been a month,” he marveled.

The NBC late-night star noted a former Swedish prime minister questioned Trump’s false claims during his Saturday re-election campaign speech, that there had been a terrorist attack in Sweden, asking “What has he been smoking?”

“Looking at him, I’d say ‘ham’,” Meyers responded.

And all that was before he’d even started his nightly Closer Look, in which Meyers struggled to cover all of Trump’s antics since Meyers’ last broadcast. That includes MSNBC’s report that Vice Adm. Robert Harward turned down the offer to replace former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn because Trump wouldn’t let him install his staff, got asked to reconsider, then turned it down again after watching Trump’s unhinged Thursday press conference.