President Donald Trump’s administration has been roiled by chaos,” Late Night host Seth Meyers said, the day Trump “doubled down on that chaos by holding a bizarre press conference full of false claims, grievances, and attacks on the media.”

“To set scene for this press conference: in just over three weeks Trump’s White House has been plagued by infighting, legal challenges, messy executive orders, the resignation of his National Security Adviser, and now the revelation that his aides had contacts with Russia during the campaign,” Meyers said.

Trump is so desperate to get back to his cheering crowds on the campaign trail, his staff has set up a rally for Saturday in Florida. But Trump could not wait that long, so he held his first solo news conference, to do his second favorite thing, attack the press.

During the newser, Trump casually mentioned how great it would be for him politically if he attacked that Russian vehicle off the coast of Connecticut, speculating public reaction would be to call it a terrific move. “Nobody would say that,” Meyers insisted. “The only way everybody would say ‘Oh, that’s so great’ is if [Trump’s] Russian hooker tape is on Netflix this weekend.”

Meyers played the moment in the news conference in which Trump asked April Ryan to set up a meeting between him and the Congressional Black Caucus.

“It’s racist to assume all black people know each other,” Meyers schooled Trump. “You don’t know all orange people. ‘Hey Trump, can you set up a meeting with Snooki and the Lorax?'” Meyers snarked.

When a reporter from a Jewish publication asked Trump about rise in anti-Semitism in the U.S., Trump said the question was insulting and told the reporter to sit down and shut up.

At another point in the news conference, Trump began to talk about “Obamacar.”

“Wait? There’s a secret Obamacar?!” Meyers wondered. “Does it travel back in time like a Delorean? If so, can we fire up the flux capacitor, and get that [expletive] up to 88 miles an hour immediately?”