Serial Box, which produces serialized fiction in digital and audio form, has signed with Janklow & Nesbit Literary Associates. Co-founded by Julian Yap and Molly Barton, the company now aligns with the agency as its works are being gobbled up by book publishers. That includes a North American deal with Simon & Schuster for the first seasons of Bookburners, published this month; Tremontaine, which comes out in May; and The Witch Who Came In From The Cold, which comes out next winter.

Simon & Schuster

The agency is no stranger to the serialization game, making the deal that saw Tom Wolfe’s Bonfire Of The Vanities published as 27 installments in Rolling Stone in 1984. “We were so impressed by Julian and Molly straight away,” said Luke Janklow. “They happened to speak to a special sweet spot of this agency, which is reexamining the way stories are told and delivered today. They have a clear vision, boundless energy and we’re loving collaborating with them to chart new territory.”

Serial Box is inspired stylistically by Netflix and HBO. It produces original fiction that reads like you are watching an episodic TV show. The serials are generated in a writers room and released in seasons of 13 episodes, with each designed to be consumed in 40 minutes of page-turning, or 60 minutes of listen time. An Android app is coming early this year. Serial Box has sold international rights to five serials so far, and they are percolating a serial they’ll co-produce with Adaptive Studios in Los Angeles.