Producers Barry & Fran Weissler announced today that singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles will make her Broadway acting debut beginning March 31 in Waitress, playing the lead role of Jenna Hunterson. Bareilles, who wrote the score for the hit musical, will appear for 10 weeks, through June 11, 2017.

“Waitress has turned out to be one of the great, true loves of my life,” Bareilles said in the announcement, “and they simply can’t get rid of me. :) I consider it an incredible honor to follow the masterful work of Jessie Mueller as she so gracefully brought the character of Jenna to life, and I am thrilled to continue to tell this story that has so much heart. This show changed my life in so many ways, and I feel great privilege in joining our beloved cast and crew who make me laugh and cry every time I watch the show. All I want is to keep sharing the love, and dear God please let me remember my lines.”

Jerry Seinfeld has added four more 2017 performances to his Beacon Theatre shows, Jerry Seinfeld: The Homestand Extended, the Madison Square Garden Company announced today. The added dates are November 2 and December 8, with performances at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on both nights. Tickets for the four shows will go on-sale February 24 at noon.

Seinfeld extended his previous run at Manhattan’s Beacon as well.