House of Cards producer MRC has hired former CBS current executive Sebastian Gibbs as VP of Television. Gibbs succeeds Erin Jontow who recently left to join Amazon’s drama team under Joe Lewis.

Gibbs will oversee all production on current MRC television projects and development of future ones. He reports to MRC co-CEO Modi Wiczyk and COO Scott Tenley.

Gibbs most recently served as Director, Current Programming at CBS Entertainment and oversaw shows including Supergirl, The Great Indoors and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. Previously, he was Manager of Television Development at Mandeville Films/TV and before that, he served as Assistant to the SVP of TV Packaging at the William Morris Agency.

In addition to House of Cards, which premieres its fifth season on May 30 on Netflix, MRC is also in production on Ozark for Netflix and Counterpart for Starz.