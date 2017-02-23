Zane Holtz (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) is set as the male lead in the CW drama pilot Searchers, from WBTV and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Jason Rothenberg, Searchers is about a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves on the journey of a lifetime. Ten years after the death of their parents, Cooper (Holtz) and his free-spirited sister Fable are forced to team up when they learn that their mother’s terrifying and bizarre stories might be a road map to discovering the great legends, myths and unexplainable mysteries of the world. Holtz’s Cooper is a brilliant tech innovator and former soldier who has accepted his parents’ deaths. But all that changes when Fable drags him on a dangerous mission to learn what truly happened to them 10 years ago.

Rothenberg executive produces with Berlanti Prods’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and Dean White, who also directs.

Holtz plays Richie Gecko on El Rey Network’s From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. He most recently shot the Millennium Films/Original Film Hunter Killer opposite Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman and Toby Stephens, as well as the lead of indie film The Awakening opposite Tammy Blanchard. He’s repped by Gersh, 3 Arts, and attorney Rick Genow.