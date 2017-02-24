Alex McGregor (Of Kings and Prophets) has been cast as the female lead opposite Zane Holtz is in the CW drama pilot Searchers, from Berlanti Prods. and WBTV.

Written by Jason Rothenberg and directed by Dean White, Searchers is about a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves on the journey of a lifetime. Ten years after the deaths of their parents, Cooper (Holtz) and his free-spirited sister Fable (McGregor) are forced to team up when they learn that their mother’s terrifying and bizarre stories might be a road map to discovering the great legends, myths and unexplainable mysteries of the world. McGregor’s rebellious Fable Brooks is strong, smart and soulful. She has never given up hope in the 10 years since her parents’ disappearance and now, she’ll break every rule in the book to discover the truth.

Rothenberg executive produces with White and Berlanti Prods’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

McGregor, a native of Cape Town, South Africa, can also be seen in the upcoming SyFy series Blood Drive as well as playing Susan Delgado in Sony’s feature adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower.’ McGregor is repped by Bob Glennon at Authentic and Janet Plessis at APM.