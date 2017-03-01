EXCLUSIVE: Sean Teale, star of the Syfy series Incorporated, has been cast in a lead role opposite Stephen Moyer in Fox’s Marvel action-adventure pilot.

Written by Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, the pilot focuses on two ordinary parents — the dad played by Moyer — who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Teale will play Marcos Diaz/Eclipse. A natural rebel compelled by circumstances to cooperate with others, Marcos is a passionate and strong-willed fighter who sometimes lets his emotions overrule reason. His alter ego, Eclipse, who possesses the ability to absorb and manipulate photons, is a newly created mutant for this expanded X-Men universe. Teale also joins previously cast Blair Redford and Jamie Chung.

Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory executive produce the project for 20th TV and Marvel Television.

Sean Teale, a London native, recently played the lead in the SyFy series Incorporated, produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, which ran for one season. He also played Conde on Season 2 of The CW’s Reign and Franco on the second season of ITV/PBS’ Mr. Selfridge. Teale, who got his start on the British series Skins, is repped by WME, Circle of Confusion and Waring + McKenna.