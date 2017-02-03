John Cho and Leslie Mann will host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards ceremony on February 11 at the Beverly Wilshire. The awards were unveiled last month. A total of 18 awards will be presented with technical achievement or scientific and engineering awards.

Among the recipients this year are camera innovations from Sony, Panasonic, Arri and Red Digital Cinema.

As per usual, portions of the Sci-Tech presentation will be included in the Oscar telecast, which is set for February 26 on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.