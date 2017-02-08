The Scary Movie franchise duo of Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are set to write and direct their next spoof, Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue. The film will take on the iconic Star Wars franchise and is in pre-production, targeting a fall 2017 shoot. It will be up for sale at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Newly formed distributor Neon has acquired North American rights to Racer And The Jailbird, Wild Bunch’s French-language romantic thriller co-written and to be directed by Michaël R. Roskam (Bullhead). Matthias Schoenaerts and Adèle Exarchopoulos will star in the pic set in the fast-paced world of racing when a gangster (Schoenaerts) falls for a wealthy and fearless racing driver (Exarchopoulos).

Aubrey Plaza, Emile Hirsch, Jemaine Clement, Matt Berry and Craig Robinson have joined An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn, a new comedy from The Greasy Strangler director Jim Hosking. The pic penned by David Wike and Hosking, now shooting in Northern California, centers on Lulu Danger, whose unsatisfying marriage takes a fortunate turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform a mysterious event called An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only.