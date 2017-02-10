Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, the Belgian writer-directing duo best known for their edgy drama Black, which won the Discovery Award at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival last year, are set to direct

Scalped, which will feature a predominantly Native American cast, was written by Doug Jung (Banshee) based on the DC graphic novel series written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by R.M. Guéra. It is a modern-day crime story set in the world of a Native American Indian reservation, and explores power, loyalty, and spirituality in a community led by the ambitious Chief Lincoln Red Crow, as he reckons with Dashiell Bad Horse who has returned home after years away from the reservation. The Native American casting will be a first in recent history for a television series.

Jung executive produces with DC Comics’ chief creative officer/The Flash co-creator Geoff Johns for Warner Horizon and DC Entertainment. This would be the second pilot directing effort for Fallah and El Arbi who also helmed the retooled pilot for the John Singleton cocaine epidemic drama Snowfall, which was picked up to series by FX. The duo also recently landed a high-profile feature gig — directing Paramount’s long awaited fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop series.

The filmmakers are repped by CAA, Management 360 and Belgian agent Ken Lambrechts.