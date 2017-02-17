Alex Meraz (Suicide Squad) has been cast as one of the leads in WGN America’s drama pilot Scalped. The project, which will feature a predominantly Native American cast, was written by Doug Jung (Banshee) based on the DC graphic novel series written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by R.M. Guéra.

A modern-day crime story set in the world of a Native American reservation, Scalped explores power, loyalty and spirituality in a community led by the ambitious Chief Lincoln Red Crow as he reckons with Dashiell Bad Horse (Meraz), who has returned home after years away from the reservation. The Native American casting will be a first for a television series in recent history.

Merez’s Dashiell was exiled from the Rez by his mother at the age of 13 and returns home after 15 years as a criminal with a mysterious agenda. His return sets him on a violent path of self-discovery about his place on the Rez and on a collision course with both his estranged mother and Red Crow.

Meraz, of the Purepecha (Tarasco) First Nation of Michoacan, Mexico, was most recently seen in Warner Bros’ Suicide Squad for director David Ayer. He recently reunited with Ayer and Suicide Squad star Will Smith for the Netflix original film Bright, and also has a heavily recurring role on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. Other upcoming projects include the feature films Last Man Stands and Tranzloco. Meraz is repped by Corner Booth Entertainment and Innovative Artists.