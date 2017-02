Savannah Guthrie will return to NBC’s Today on March 3 following a three-month maternity leave. Both the co-anchor and Today tweeted the return date this morning.

“Hey, little one, you’re not the ‘only’ good reason to wake up early!!,” Guthrie tweeted along with a photo of herself with baby son Charley. “I’m headed back to @TODAYshow March 3!”

Guthrie has been off the morning show since December 5, a few days before the birth of her second child. Here’s Today‘s tweet.