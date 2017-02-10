Saturday Night Live has unveiled its first-ever Snapchat show, branded SNL Stories’ “Boycott.”

Written by SNL co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, and SNL cast member Aidy Bryant, and directed by Paul Briganti, the video short features Bryant, and fellow cast members Beck Bennett and Bobby Moynihan. Bryant and Bennett are a couple attempting to boycott products associated with Donald Trump, only they discover it’s much harder than they thought.

The video was made by SNL’s Film Unit specifically for Snapchat. Last August, NBCUniversal announced it had sealed a deal to produce original Snapchat content from NBC’s SNL, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Voice and other franchises.

Snapchat announced an aggressive push in spring of ’16 to compete with Facebook and Twitter in lining up exclusive digital rights deals. Just today, A+E Networks said 45th & Dean, its digital storytelling hub, sealed a deal with Snap Inc. to produce shows for Snapchat’s Discover platform. The first project will be Second Chance, an unscripted series that brings emotional exes face to face. It marks the first unscripted show a network has produced for Snapchat that is not based on an existing TV brand or franchise. Set to debut in April, the eight-episode weekly series will be available to Snapchat users in North America, the UK and Australia.