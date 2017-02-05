Amid political turmoil, as legal battle rages over President Trump’s travel ban, and returning to originals after two weeks of Trump in office, Saturday Night Live — with host Kristen Stewart and musical guest Alessia Cara — delivered another set of strong numbers last night, averaging a 5.0 Live+same day household rating in the metered markets and a 2.5 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people.

That was on par with the post-inauguration show two weeks ago hosted by Aziz Ansari (5.1, 2.5) as SNL, with Trump in office, is posting its highest ratings since the post-elections Nov. 12 telecast hosted by Dave Chappelle (6.2 HH rating, 3.9 in 18-49).

Last night’s episode marked Alec Baldwin’s return as Trump. It also featured a surprise appearance by Melissa McCarthy as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and a surprise F-Bomb by host Stewart in the opening monologue.