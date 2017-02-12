Saturday Night Live continues its dream ratings run with Donald Trump in office. Last night’s episode — hosted by Alec Baldwin, who plays the President this season, with Melissa McCarthy reprising her hugely popular impersonation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Ed Sheeran as musical guest — soared in the ratings, scoring a 7.2 in the metered markets households and a 3.6 in adults 18-49 in the markets with local people meters.

The episode, hosted by Baldwin for a record 17th time, posted Saturday Night Live‘s highest metered-market household rating in six years, since Jan. 8, 2011, when the telecast hosted by Jim Carrey with musical guest The Black Keys averaged a 7.8 on the night of an NFL overrun. The last time SNL scored a higher metered-market household rating than last night’s 7.2 on a non-NFL night was May 8, 2010, with host Betty White and musical guest Jay-Z, 8.8.

In 18-49, this was SNL‘s second best result this season behind the first post-election telecast, hosted by Dave Chappelle, which drew a 3.9 rating.

The 3.6 adults 18-49 rating also was the top Live+Same Day rating of the week in the local people meters, topping all primetime programs. Last week, SNL (2.5 in 18-49) was the second highest-rated program of the week in 18-49, behind only The Big Bang Theory.

NBC brass are taking notice, with exploratory talks underway to relaunch a primetime edition of . Last night’s impressive ratings performance is certain to fuel these conversations.

NBC previously brought Weekend Update to primetime in October 2008, when Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler hosted Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday in the weeks leading up to the Presidential election between Barack Obama and John McCain. It returned for an additional six episodes in 2009, followed by a brief comeback in September 2012.

Since Trump’s inauguration, SNL has been on a streak, posting 5.1 in the household ratings and 2.5 in 18-49; 5.1 and 2.5; and now 7.2, 3.6 for last night’s show which also featured Kate McKinnon reprising her popular Kellyanne Conway impersonation.

SNL‘s average of 10.600 million viewers in L+7 makes this the show’s most-watched season at this point in 22 years; the 3.46 average in L+7 adults 18-49 rating nationally is the show’s best performances in the demo at this point since 2008.